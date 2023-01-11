Candace Owens Declares ‘I Don’t Think Andrew Tate Is a Rapist’ the Same Day Alleged Text Reveals He Said He Loves ‘Raping’

Candace Owens said she does not believe allegations that Andrew Tate is a “rapist” on the same day the social media influencer was alleged to have once texted a woman, “I love raping you.”

Tate is in jail in Romania on charges of organized crime, rape, and human trafficking. The former kickboxer and self-described “misogynist” has denied the allegations.

Owens said on her show Wednesday she believes Tate is not guilty. The host theorized there might be a plot to bring Tate down.

“My take on this is that I do not believe that Andrew Tate is a rapist,” she said. “I don’t. I think that is what people like to accuse men of when they’re trying to take them down, right?”

Owens went on to say she does believe Tate is “what he tells us he is.” She said his dominant male message is out in the open and theorized he moved to Romania so he could have more freedom to be more “dodgy” in an attempt to emulate Hugh Hefner.

Owens delivered her commentary the same day VICE World News reported it had obtained text and voice messages between Tate and a woman who accused him of rape in 2013 in the U.K. Police never charged the now-36-year-old with a crime.

The report stated:

Among the dozens of messages and voice notes reviewed by VICE World News that Tate sent the woman is a voice note in which he appears to admit to raping her, saying, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why?”

In another message reviewed for the report, Tate allegedly said, “I love raping you.”

The report included a graphic recounting of an alleged rape by the woman whose name was kept private. Two other women also accused Tate of similar actions.

