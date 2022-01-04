Capitol Hill Rioter Compares Attacks On Her To Treatment Of ‘Jews In Germany’

A woman who was sentenced to 60 days behind bars for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 compared her treatment over the last year to that of Jews in Nazi Germany.

In an interview with NBC News, Taxes-based real estate agent Jenna Ryan spoke about doing time for entering the building. In comments made to the outlet five days before she reported to prison on Dec. 21, the woman equated her struggle to those who faced the wrath of Hitler’s Sturmabteilung.

“They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie,’” she told NBC of her critics. “They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am.”

“They see me as a one-dimensional caricature. They don’t see me as a human,” Ellis, who sells real estate in Frisco, Texas, complained.

“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats,” the woman said. “And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

NBC News further reported:

Pressed whether she was comparing the situation to the Holocaust, Ryan said she was reluctant to say more. “You know what’s so sad?” she responded. “That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that.” She said other people have made the same comparison and that she “definitely” feels she is being persecuted.

Ryan was sentenced to prison on a misdemeanor count of parading, picketing or demonstrating in the Capitol. According to a sentencing memo obtained by NBC, Ryan used Facebook Live to broadcast her two minutes inside the building.

She was apparently interested in using the event to advertise her services.

“You guys, will you believe this?” she reportedly told those watching her stream. “I am not messing around. When I come to sell your house, this is what I will do. I will fucking sell your house.”

The full interview is set to air on NBC Nightly News Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

