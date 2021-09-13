Capitol Police Chief Warns Those Planning to Attend Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ Rally: Anyone ‘Thinking About Causing Trouble’ Should ‘Stay Home’

There is going to be another rally at the Capitol this Saturday, September 18th, deemed “Justice for J6.”

The rally meant to be in support of people who were arrested for their involvement in the January 6 riots. Per the Washington Post, organizers have described those individuals as “political prisoners.”

Given the violence and storming of the Capitol eight months ago, U.S. Capitol Police are preparing for Saturday, with temporary fencing being reinstalled around the building.

The Capitol Police issued a statement addressing “concerning online chatter” about the Saturday demonstration.

Chief Tom Manger said, “We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest. I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.”

The statement also addresses measures they have taken since January 6th:

Since January 6, the USCP has improved training, created a Critical Incident Response Plan, acquired additional equipment and technology, and launched a now Department-wide operation planning process. Throughout the last month, the USCP has held planning meetings for the demonstration and continues to share important intelligence information with officers, our law enforcement partners, and Congress.

Earlier on Monday, Capitol Police said they arrested a man with a bayonet and machete near DNC headquarters.

