Caught on Camera: Ex-WH Staffer on Tape Moving Boxes at Mar-a-Lago After Feds Demanded Them Per 3 Maggie Haberman Sources

Ex-Trump WH staffer-turned-Mar-a-Lago staffer Walt Nauta was caught on camera moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department demanded the return of documents that were eventually seized, according to 3 Maggie Haberman sources.

Haberman has dropped scoop after scoop about the Justice Department’s investigation of former President Donald Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act after thousands of documents — some bearing classified markings — were seized from his home in August.

Her latest expands on bombshell reporting from The Washington Post, and the new report by Haberman and Alan Feuer reveals that three sources say Nauta was captured multiple times moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago:

A long-serving aide to former President Donald J. Trump was captured on security camera footage moving boxes out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s residence in Florida, both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May demanding the return of all classified documents, according to three people familiar with the matter. The footage showed Walt Nauta, a former military aide who left the White House and then went to work for Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, moving boxes from a storage room that became a focus of the Justice Department’s investigation, according to the people briefed on the matter. The inquiry has centered on whether Mr. Trump improperly kept national security records after he left the White House and obstructed the government’s repeated efforts to get them back. As part of its investigation, the Justice Department has interviewed Mr. Nauta on several occasions, according to one of the people. Those interviews started before the F.B.I. executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 and carted off more than 11,000 documents, including about 100 that bore classification markings. Mr. Nauta has answered questions but is not formally cooperating with the investigation of Mr. Trump’s handling of the documents.

When she’s not dropping new scoops, Haberman has been making the rounds to promote the release of her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

