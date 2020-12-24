comScore

MOST INFLUENTIAL IN NEWS MEDIA 2020

Caught on Camera: Trump Spends Christmas Eve Playing Golf While Americans Await Fate of Covid Relief Checks

By Tommy ChristopherDec 24th, 2020, 1:14 pm

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve at his West Palm Beach golf course while Americans continued to wonder what, if any, Covid relief funds might be coming their way, and when.

Trump skipped town Wednesday after potentially blowing up a painstakingly-negotiated coronavirus relief bill with a demand that individual payments be increased from $600 to $2000, and after vetoing a massive defense appropriations bill. He began his Christmas Eve with, let’s say, unrelated tweets.

Then, even as House Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to fast-track an amendment increasing the payments, the White House press pool reported Trump was en route to an “undisclosed location.”

The mystery was soon solved by pool reporter Michael Mathes of AFP:

At about 10:18 am, after an uneventful drive over the inter coastal waterway, and where only a handful of supporters could be seen along the route, the president was driven into his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Again we saw the motorcade roll in, but no POTUS sighting, and the pool peeled off.

I have asked press staff whether Trump is playing golf and who his golfing partners might be, but I have not heard back.

The visit prompted comment from several other White House reporters, some of whom confirmed the playing of golf with photographic evidence.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has promised a full vote on the increased relief on Monday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: