CBS News Deletes Tweet Prematurely Convicting Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Murdered Two Men’

By Rudy TakalaNov 11th, 2021, 3:43 pm
 
Kyle Rittenhouse Stands Trial in Kenosha Wisconsin

Sean Krajacic-Pool, Getty

CBS News on Thursday deleted a tweet in which it briefly claimed Kyle Rittenhouse told a courtroom he “murdered two men.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he murdered two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense,” the network wrote in the misguided missive.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial in Wisconsin for shooting three men, two of them fatally, last year, for charges that include first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide.

While Rittenhouse’s identity as the shooter is not in doubt — the shootings were captured on video and he has admitted firing the shots — he is not legally a “murderer” without a jury first reaching that verdict.

He has asserted that he fired the shots in self-defense, testifying that one of the men, Joseph Rosenbaum, lunged at him before he pulled the trigger, and that the second man who was killed, Anthony Huber, “pulled away” his firearm before he discharged it.

Critics took note of the legally-inaccurate tweet despite its deletion.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: