Bay Area Reporter Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death

Bay Area reporter Nicholas Roth was charged with murdering his 74-year-old mother this week, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Nicholas Roth was arrested under suspicion of stabbing his mother, Darlene Roth, to death on Monday after police received a call from her at around 5 a.m.

While life-saving measures were taken at the scene, Darlene Roth was pronounced dead after she was transported to a local hospital.

Nicholas Roth, who is currently being held at the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez, was found by police at the scene and was placed under arrest for murder and elder abuse causing death.

The police statement on the arrest noted that the investigation remains active, adding, “There is no threat to the community as this was an isolated incident between family members.”

The suspect, identified by one of his colleagues on Twitter, worked as a part-time sportswriter for the Bay Area News Group, which owns the Contra Costa Times among multiple other newspapers throughout the region.

One of our part-time sports writers was just arrested and charged with murdering his mom: https://t.co/Bej6ECapiP — Nate Gartrell (@NateGartrell) November 11, 2021

According to Nicholas Roth’s LinkedIn page, he was working as a prep sportswriter at the Contra Costa Times at the time of his arrest.

“Write, compile, and edit 5 weekly columns to meet target deadlines; create sports tvradio guide daily, update social media with breaking news; research and update customer databases; train new employees (sports clerks),” his job description reads.

According to Darlene Roth’s LinkedIn page, she worked as a personal banker at Chase Bank.

