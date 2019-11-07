comScore

CBS News Has Fired Former ABC News Employee for Leaking Amy Robach Video

By Connor MannionNov 7th, 2019, 12:15 pm

CBS has fired a former ABC News employee after receiving word they were the person who leaked a video of anchor Amy Robach venting about a scrapped story about Jeffrey Epstein.

Journalist Yashar Ali was the first to report the news that ABC had discovered the source of the leak, writing “ABC News executives know who the former employee is but don’t know if that person leaked the footage to Project Veritas, the right-wing activist group, or if they shared it with others who leaked the footage” and that the employee now worked at CBS.

On Thursday morning, Ali reported CBS has fired “the staffer in question.”

Project Veritas, a group lead by conservative activist James O’Keefe, obtained and released video of Robach complaining about her network scrapping her story on Epstein from earlier this summer.

ABC News said in a statement that it had not aired the story because “not all of our reporting met our standards to air.” Robach herself said in a statement “I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards.”

