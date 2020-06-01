Progressive radio host Charlamagne tha God on Monday took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, saying that neither “80-year-old white man” could fix “systemic racism” in America.

“I think that … we got to stop acting like white supremacy isn’t done by design,” Charlamagne said in an interview with conservative radio king Rush Limbaugh. “The whole function of systemic racism is to marginalize black people. It’s very hard to get any damn-near 80-year-old white man to change a system that’s been working for him and his family for years. I don’t care if it’s Biden or Trump. So once again, we need people that are willing to dismantle the mechanism of white supremacy.”

Charlamagne engaged in a pre-recorded interview with Limbaugh on Sunday after Limbaugh reached out to ask him to engage in a discussion about racial issues.

Limbaugh followed up by asking Charlamagne and his co-hosts, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, why they voted for Democrats. “The Democratic Party has been promising to fix your grievances for 50 years, and you have the same grievances, you have the same complaints,” Limbaugh said. “They haven’t done a damn thing for you. They haven’t even punished the people that you think are responsible for the racism and bigotry being done to you. Why do you keep supporting them?”

Yee said she voted for who she viewed as “the best candidate,” while Charlamagne said Limbaugh’s point was valid. “ I don’t disagree with you, and that’s why I’m not letting nobody politicize black pain and tell us that this is one person’s fault just because they’re trying to win an election in November,” Charlamagne said. “This is America’s fault, and the War on Drugs and mass incarceration and segregation and slavery, all of those things are and have been the proverbial knee on the back of black folks’ neck. And until somebody is willing to dismantle the mechanism of white supremacy, nothing is going to change.”

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

