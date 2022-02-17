Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk has compared being asked for his coronavirus vaccination status to Nazi Germany and East Germany during the Cold War.

The video, first reported by the liberal watchdog Media Matters, shows Kirk at a Wednesday event in Chicago hosted by the pro-Trump youth group saying:

I was in California recently, all over. I come home for 24 hours, I try to go into a restaurant and they say show me your papers. And I say, what are you talking about? Show me your papers? Again, I live in Arizona. I say, show me your papers? What kind of papers are you talking about? I’m pretty naive, I was on the phone – what are you talking about? That’s kind of weird. They say, where is your proof of vaccination? I said, what do you mean? Like the measles, mumps, rubella vaccination? Or like, polio or smallpox? Like, I could get that, I think. Actually, my pediatrician is not far from here that I grew up with. They’re like, no, the COVID vaccination proof.

Audio of the video cut out before it returned and showed Kirk saying, “And so, not going to happen.”

He continued:

So, and look, they were being nice enough. They were being very compliant Stasi members of the regime, right? They would’ve been — again, I never want to hear again, like, how could the atrocities of Germany happen? Like, go to Corner Bakery, alright? You’ll see. Seriously. Show me your papers. Like, what? Like, I want a panini. Like, this is weird. Show me your papers.

“And so, it really sunk in, and here I am coming back home, you know, and being treated like I’m visiting East Germany. Literally, no exaggeration,” said Kirk.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com