Chicago Transit Authority Criticized After Suspending All Bus & Rail Service With Barely An Hour Notice

By Sarah RumpfMay 31st, 2020, 8:26 pm

Screenshot from @cta via Twitter.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), the public transportation agency for the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs, is facing criticism after it announced it was suspending all bus and rail service Sunday evening.

The reason given for the suspension of service was “at the request of public safety officials,” apparently in response to the protests that have occurred in Chicago and many other cities across America after George Floyd was killed while being arrested by the Minneapolis Police.

The CTA posted on their Twitter account about the suspension at 5:17 pm CT, just a little more than an hour before the suspension was set to go into effect at 6:30 pm CT. There does not appear to be any such announcement on their Facebook page and it’s unclear what other methods the CTA used to communicate the suspension. Several users also posted complaints indicating that service might have ended even earlier than the announced 6:30 pm cutoff.

Reactions from Chicagoans to the suspension of service were overwhelmingly negative. Presumably, fewer office workers might not need to commute home on a Sunday evening but there were still a number of other people posting on Twitter their frustration about losing their regular transportation — especially considering the late and insufficient notice and the need to comply with a citywide curfew imposed due to the protests.

