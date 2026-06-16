Fox’s Ben Domenech Shreds Trump’s Iran Deal — Appears to Brand JD Vance ‘Hillbilly Obama’ in Scathing Commentary

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech made clear that he’s not a fan of the Trump administration’s peace deal with Iran in a rant on Monday that included a possible dig at Vice President JD Vance.

The harsh commentary came during a Monday evening panel discussion on Special Report with Bret Baier.

After anchor Bret Baier pointed out that many conservatives, like fellow Fox host Mark Levin, have urged Trump to release the memorandum of understanding, he invited Domenech to share his opinion on the peace deal.

He started off complimentary, calling President Donald Trump “the best foreign policy president of my lifetime,” and arguing that America’s offensive against Iran was a “gutsy call” that he believes was the right one.

But the niceties ended there, as Domenech then targeted the peace agreement.

“This deal, and everything that we know about it, to the degree that it is being spun in public by this, you know, and behind the scenes by the administration, everything about this deal seems bad to me,” Domenech said. “It all seems bad. It all seems like a setback. It doesn’t seem like it meets any of the measures that the president actually put out there of his goals when it came to this conflict.”

Domenech then slipped an apparent jab against Vance with a riff on the title of Vance’s 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

“And, look, at some point, this Republican Party needs to decide which kind of foreign policy it’s gonna have. Is it going to be an American first foreign policy, one that is bold that uses American power in key moments, decisively in order to affect what it wants to achieve, or are we going to just backslide into being some kind of ‘Hillbilly Obama’ kind of GOP?” he said.

Concluding, Domenech added that the deal “is not something that is acceptable to me. It should not be acceptable to Republicans. And it should not be acceptable to any conservative who is interested in the success of America going forward.”

Read a portion of the conversation below:

BRET BAIER: I mean, Ben, it’s not just Democrats. I mean, Mark Levin and others saying, “Here’s an idea, if you want people to stop speculating about the MOU release, release the MOU.” Don’t brief just a few appointed ones to control the narrative and expect everyone else to sit silently. So that’s where we are. However, to listen to the administration talk about it, there is like this exhuberance, this optimism that they have reached this thing. BEN DOMENECH: This president has been, I think he’s been the best foreign policy president of my lifetime. I think he’s been incredible bold. He has used American power to restore our sovereignty to protect our interests and to look out for the American people, and I think it was a gutsy call for him to go into Iran when he did. He didn’t have to do it, but he did it he thought it was the right time. And I still think that that was the right decision. This deal, and everything that we know about it, to the degree that it is being spun in public by this, you know, and behind the scenes by the administration, everything about this deal seems bad to me. It all seems bad. It all seems like a setback. It doesn’t seem like it meets any of the measures that the president actually put out there of his goals when it came to this conflict. And, look, at some point, this Republican Party needs to decide which kind of foreign policy it’s gonna have. Is it going to be an American first foreign policy, one that is bold that uses American power in key moments, decisively in order to affect what it wants to achieve or are we going to just backslide into being some kind of “Hillbilly Obama” kind of GOP? That is not something that is acceptable to me. It should not be acceptable to Republicans. And it should not be acceptable to any conservative who is interested in the success of America going forward.

Watch above via Fox News.

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