MS NOW’s Chris Hayes Trashes Trump Over Kennedy Center Tarp: ‘Is He Humiliated?’

MS NOW host Chris Hayes trashed President Donald Trump over the tarp that was left up after the president’s name was pried by hand off of the Kennedy Center, calling it a metaphor for “life under Trump.”

After a bonkers last-ditch attempt at a stay of alphabetical execution, the removal of Trump’s name was upheld in court and undertaken on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Late into the night, a tarp was added to the scaffolding to cover up the action. Several outlets set up live streaming coverage of the event, including MS NOW.

But after workers drove away, the tarp remained — and it’s still there.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, the host opened the show with a commentary describing that livestream as an “image (that) perfectly epitomizes the experience of living in Trump’s America”:

HAYES: You are once again looking live at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. now wrapped up in a tarp. It’s our tarp cam live on the MS NOW YouTube page. This is the same cam we were watching when we left you on Friday night. That was when the world was waiting for Trump’s name to be taken off the building. A name that never should have been there in the first place, as a federal judge noted. And now we have this, this image. And this image perfectly epitomizes the experience of living in Trump’s America. We all watched the scaffolding go up on Friday night so the workers could climb up there and remove the Donald J. Trump and from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. It was done by midnight as ordered by a federal court. And Trump had fought very hard to avoid that very scene. His DOJ lawyers filed appeal after appeal for days. Their last one was rejected Friday evening. And as the deadline neared and then passed, five million of you watched on the MS NOW Kennedy Center live stream. Five million people, crowds, gathered at the site well into the night. You could hear them cheer and chanting, “Take it down. Take it down.” Some justice in this world, a minor, yet very symbolic victory appeared to have been won after hard fight. But then what did they do? Well, they wrapped it up in a big tarp to block the wall from public view. Oh, the name is down, but he’ll be damned if you could look at it. Why? We don’t know. Is he embarrassed by the whole thing? Is he humiliated? Are they hoping to put his name back up there eventually? Maybe once people have lost interest. That could be a while. There’s still a few hundred people watching on the tarp cam. And God bless everyone, last one of you. The truth literally being shrouded from us, waiting to see with our own eyes what is behind the curtain. That is life under Donald Trump.

Watch above via MS NOW’s All In With Chris Hayes.

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