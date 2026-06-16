Fox Host Tells Vance ‘Obama Took a Shot’ at Trump’s Iran Deal — Vance Responds

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Vice President JD Vance about former President Barack Obama’s “shot at” President Donald Trump’s Iran deal on Monday, and Vance responded.

The VP has been making the rounds to discuss the news of the day and promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

Vance was a guest on Monday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, during which the host brought up recent comments from Obama trashing Trump’s deal, and Vance dismissed them:

HANNITY: Let’s talk about anyplace, anywhere, anytime U.S. inspectors?

VANCE: That’s —

HANNITY: Is that part of the deal?

VANCE: Yeah, that’s absolutely something that we are negotiating over, Sean. That’s one of the final details that’s going to be figured out here is — if you go back to the original Obama JCPOA, there were a couple of big problems with it. Number one, by the way, is that the Gulf Arabs hated the Obama deal. Why? Because they thought that it empowered the Iranians to be a malign actor. It actually enriched the Iranians while they were misbehaving.

This deal, the Gulf Arabs love because they know that this is the kind of deal that can fundamentally transform the Middle East.

Another problem with that deal is that the inspections regime was effectively nonexistent. There was a little bit there, but it was basically nonexistent. This goes back to our fundamental principle here, that if they show verifiable commitment, and that means a real inspections regime, then they can get the benefits of the bargain.

HANNITY: Obama took a shot and said, “I don’t think this deal is any better than the deal we had before.” The JCPOA was dramatically different than what you were describing here tonight.

VANCE: Correct.

And I’d ask the president, the former president, I’d say, Obama, why in the world, if it’s the same thing, why is it that the Gulf Arabs hated your deal and they love our deal?

They are the ones who are in the region. They know what it means to enrich the worst terrorist regime in the world. And they also know what it means to turn over a new leaf and to go to a different future.

So I think President Obama, he should acknowledge that the people who are closest to this, they love the Trump deal. They hate the Obama deal. And that’s maybe the biggest endorsement of this plan.