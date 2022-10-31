‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter Board of Directors, Makes Himself ‘Sole Director’ of the Platform

Elon Musk cemented his newfound position of “Chief Twit” by firing Twitter’s board of directors, effectively making him the “sole director” of the social media company.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO marked the completion of his $44 billion Twitter takeover last week by axing several of the company’s former top executives. As news watchers speculate on what content will be unleashed in the name of free speech under Musk’s new management, a new securities filing shows that all of Twitter’s previous board members are now out of the equation.

It was already known that CEO Parag Agrawal; CFO Ned Segal; legal policy, trust and safety head Vijaya Gadde; and general counsel Sean Edgett were among those Musk ousted first. Now the filing shows that Musk’s merger makes him “the sole director of Twitter,” and “in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou.”

Musk’s move may not surprise his followers, given the public disputes he held with Twitter’s top brass for months before acquiring the platform. He revisited his complaints about overpaying for Twitter on Sunday when he posted a tweet accusing the former Twitter board and their lawyers of hiding evidence from the court.

Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come … pic.twitter.com/CifaNvtRtt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

