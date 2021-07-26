Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) fired back on Monday at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) calling them “Pelosi Republicans” over being members of the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Both of them said McCarthy’s label, a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), earlier on Monday was “childish.”

“We’ve got very serious business here,” Cheney told reporters. “We have important work to do.”

Kinzinger told reporters that McCarthy “can call me whatever names he wants,” adding that “I’m a Republican.”

When asked if Kinzinger and Cheney will be stripped of their other committee assignments, McCarthy said, “We’ll see.” McCarthy’s comments came following a commemoration at the White House of the enactment of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

In response, Kinzinger said, “If the [House GOP] conference decided or if Kevin decides they want to punish Liz Cheney and I for getting to the bottom and telling the truth, I think that probably says more about them than it does for us.”

Pelosi announced Kinzinger to the committee on Sunday, just days after rejecting two Republicans from serving on the committee. In response, McCarthy withdrew his picks for the committee.

Watch above, via CNN.

