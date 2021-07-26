House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attacked fellow Republicans Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) for their involvement in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy spoke to reporters on Monday while he was at the White House for President Joe Biden’s commemoration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. McCarthy whacked Cheney and Kinzinger for their upcoming participation on the committee, saying “never in the history of America has a speaker picked the other side, so they’re predetermining what comes out.”

McCarthy concluded by referring to Cheney and Kinzinger as “Pelosi Republicans,” plus he offered a vague “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll try to politically punish the two by stripping them of their other committee assignments.

I asked Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy what he makes of GOP Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger sitting on the January 6th Select Committee. He replied in two words here at the WH: “Pelosi Republicans.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 26, 2021

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told me “we’ll see” when asked if Cheney and Kinzinger will be punished for serving on Jan 6 committee. I asked him the last time he talked to either of them: “Couldn’t tell you.” He called them “Pelosi Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/jMyjJBoq5I — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 26, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says at White House now that “we’ll see” whether he removes Cheney from committees — but it’s all nonsense as Pelosi will just reinstate her since Dems hold the majority. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) July 26, 2021

Cheney has issued a response to McCarthy’s dig at her:

Rep. Liz Cheney says it’s “pretty childish” for McCarthy to call Republicans who joined the 1/6 Select Committee “Pelosi Republicans” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 26, 2021

Ever since the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Donald Trump’s supporters seeking to violently overturn the 2020 election, Cheney and Kinzinger have outspokenly criticized the former president and his big lie that the election was “stolen” from him. Both have held Trump personally responsible for the events of January 6th, which resulted in Cheney being stripped of leadership role among Congressional Republicans to McCarthy’s obvious approval.

As McCarthy railed against the Jan 6 committee in recent days, Cheney has slammed him for waging his political war against it, and Kinzinger confirmed on Sunday that he would join the committee too as a matter of bipartisanship. McCarthy retaliated by complaining that Pelosi is stacking the investigative committee to advance her “pre-conceived narrative” about the Capitol riot.

