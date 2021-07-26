McCarthy Rips Cheney and Kinzinger as ‘Pelosi Republicans’, Doesn’t Rule Out Retribution For Participation in 1/6 Committee

By Ken MeyerJul 26th, 2021, 12:33 pm
 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attacked fellow Republicans Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) for their involvement in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy spoke to reporters on Monday while he was at the White House for President Joe Biden’s commemoration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. McCarthy whacked Cheney and Kinzinger for their upcoming participation on the committee, saying “never in the history of America has a speaker picked the other side, so they’re predetermining what comes out.”

McCarthy concluded by referring to Cheney and Kinzinger as “Pelosi Republicans,” plus he offered a vague “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll try to politically punish the two by stripping them of their other committee assignments.

Cheney has issued a response to McCarthy’s dig at her:

Ever since the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Donald Trump’s supporters seeking to violently overturn the 2020 election, Cheney and Kinzinger have outspokenly criticized the former president and his big lie that the election was “stolen” from him. Both have held Trump personally responsible for the events of January 6th, which resulted in Cheney being stripped of leadership role among Congressional Republicans to McCarthy’s obvious approval.

As McCarthy railed against the Jan 6 committee in recent days, Cheney has slammed him for waging his political war against it, and Kinzinger confirmed on Sunday that he would join the committee too as a matter of bipartisanship. McCarthy retaliated by complaining that Pelosi is stacking the investigative committee to advance her “pre-conceived narrative” about the Capitol riot.

