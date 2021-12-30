Police in Southern China are publicly shaming people accused of violating coronavirus protocols by parading them in hazmat suits.

CNN showed the footage, courtesy of the Chinese social media site Weibo, during CNN Newsroom on Thursday that shows police in Jingxi on Tuesday marching in front of crowds four people who allegedly violated Covid protocols. Each alleged violator was shown wearing a hazmat suit, face mask, and goggles and carried a placard with their name and photo. The four were accused of human smuggling across the Vietnam-China border.

China, where Covid originated, has imposed strict lockdowns throughout the country as part of its “zero Covid” approach. In Xi’an, its 13 million residents must stay at home and driving is prohibited. The lockdown was put in effect on Dec. 22 in the city, which is in the northwestern part of the country.

Until this week, a family member was allowed to go outside to get groceries once every two days. Now, only authorities can get groceries for Xi’an’s residents, though some have lamented on Weibo “that they have not received the same deliveries in their communities. Many worried if they will be able to obtain fresh vegetables and meat,” according to the Associated Press.

Watch above, via CNN.

