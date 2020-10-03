Chris Christie, Who Worked on Trump’s Maskless Debate Prep Team, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Christie shared the news with his followers.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie wrote. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

Christie is the latest person who participated in debate prep with President Donald Trump last week to test positive for the virus. In addition to the president and Christie, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior aide Hope Hicks. According to Christie, no one in the room was wearing masks.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]