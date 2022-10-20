Chris Wallace Confronts NYC Mayor Eric Adams With Increased Crime Stats: ‘That’s Not Perception That’s Reality’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace confronted New York City Mayor Eric Adams with subway crime stats showing a sharp increase and told him, “That’s not perception. That’s reality.”

ADAMS: We have an average of less than six crimes a day on a subway system with 3.5 million riders. But if you write your story based on a narrative, then you’re going to look at the verse of those six crimes and put it on the front pages of your paper every day. So I have to deal with those six crimes a day felony crimes and the perception of fear. Yes, we decrease gun violence in the city, which I zeroed in on decreased homicides. We’ve made we’ve removed off our streets, over 5700 guns 27 year high and a gun arrest. We are attacking the problem exactly the way I stated. WALLACE: You’re saying that the crime problem in this city is more perception than reality? ADAMS: No, it’s a combination of both. New Yorkers must be safe. WALLACE: But Mayor, the New York City crime statistics are that year to date, crime in the subways is up 41% Over the same period last year, and serious crime major felonies are up even more than that. That’s not perception. That’s reality. ADAMS: If you do an analysis of the six major cities in America, the crime waves is tackling all of our cities. New York City is the safest. So yes, we have a real crime problem that we’re addressing. But part of that is the perception that every day, those six crimes are being highlighted over and over again.

