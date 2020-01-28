President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and Ukraine fixer, Rudy Giuliani, expressed outrage at former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, slamming him as a “swamp creature” and a “classic backstabber” for his alleged claims that the president personally pushed a quid pro quo between Ukraine military aid and an investigation into possible 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Giuliani made his latest comments in short preview of a longer interview with CBS This Morning set to air in full on Wednesday morning. In it, he dismissed Bolton’s claims as “pretty close to incredible” and said “I can’t imagine” Trump making the purported comments.

NEW: President Trump’s personal attorney @RudyGiuliani called John Bolton a “backstabber” and told @CBS_Herridge he doesn’t think the former national security adviser should testify in the Senate impeachment trial. More on @CBSThisMorning Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TR1vCveIOQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 28, 2020

Notably, Giuliani, who holds no official role in the Trump administration’s diplomatic team, also hit back at Bolton for not raising objections to the shadow foreign policy he was conducting on behalf of Trump.

“He never said to me ‘I’ve got a problem with what you’re doing in Ukraine.'” Giuliani noted to CBS reporter Catherine Herridge. “Never once. Never winked. Never sent me a little note. He is a personal friend, I thought.”

“So here’s the only conclusion I can come to and it’s a harsh one,” Giuliani added. “He’s a backstabber.”

“If your friend was complaining about you behind your back and didn’t have the guts to come up to your face and tell you, ‘I think you’re screwin’ up,” Giulian elaborated, “that’d be a backstabber. That’s classic backstabber. So I feel I got a swamp creature here.”

Bolton, whose just-revealed bombshell claims upended Trump’s Senate trial, infamously disparaged the Giuliani and Trump team’s behind-the-scenes pressure on Ukraine as a “drug deal,” according to sworn Congressional testimony of State Department adviser Fiona Hill.

