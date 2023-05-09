CNBC Parts Ways With Anchor Whose Complaints Led to Ouster of Former NBCU CEO Jeff Shell

CNBC confirmed Tuesday that Hadley Gamble, whose complaint resulted in the ouster of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell last month, is leaving the network.

Variety confirmed the news with a statement from CNBC declaring that Gamble “is leaving the company,” which comes amid reports of an exit agreement with the network.

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” the statement said. “Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

Comcast announced Shell’s firing last month in a statement, based on the results of an outside counsel investigation into a complaint from a woman who had an affair with the veteran executive. Gamble reportedly had a consensual relationship with Shell for more than a decade. She later accused Shell of sexually harassing her, and Shell admitted his relationship with her was “inappropriate.”

Gamble has also alleged that two other former and current CNBC called her the C-word and created a negative work environment at the company.

