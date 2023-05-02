Axios reported Tuesday that alleged inappropriate behavior by management at NBCUniversal may extend far beyond former CEO Jeff Shell, who was fired Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing CNBC correspondent Hadley Gamble.

Gamble had a consensual relationship with Shell for more than a decade but later filed an internal complaint alleging the veteran executive sexually harassed her. After an outside counsel review, NBCU and its parent company Comcast found that Shell violated company “principles and policies,” leading to his termination.

Now, new allegations have come to light against two more NBCU executives. Axios reported that, according to sources, Gamble alleged former CNBC vice president and international managing editor Patrick Allen called Gamble the C-word in front of two other CNBC employees; and that CNBC international president and managing director John Casey “was complicit in creating a toxic workplace culture where employees feared speaking out about harassment.”

Allen left CNBC in 2023 and could not be reached for comment, according to Axios. Comcast hasn’t commented on whether it is looking into the allegations against Casey or Allen. Axios’s Sarah Fischer added, “It is unclear whether NBCU and its parent Comcast have found that CNBC executives committed any wrongdoing.”

Gamble anchored CNBC’s Capital Connection from its headquarters in Abu Dhabi beginning in 2018. Axios said its sources indicated Gamble’s contract was not renewed this year, which “motivated her in part to speak out about harassment allegations now.”

The NBCU revelations add to what has been a tumultuous month for cable news: Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million before firing its primetime star, Tucker Carlson; and CNN fired CNN This Morning co-host Don Lemon. Fox faces another defamation case from Smartmatic and two cases from Carlson’s former booker and producer.

