CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Laughs Out Loud At Trump Claim Pundits Say His Charges Are ‘Nothing’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins laughed out loud at President Donald Trump’s claim that “the pundits” are saying the charges against him “are nothing.”

Trump made the claim during a speech for the group “Moms For Liberty” in Philadelphia, where he said this in regard to the mounting legal jeopardy he faces — particularly from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations:

It turns out, with me, I did nothing wrong. They got me on nothing. Got me nothing. And all of the things that they do have, it’s like, the pundits are saying, “Wow, that’s nothing.”

On Friday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Collins laughed as she asked CNN analyst Errol Louis if that’s really what pundits are saying:

COLLINS: With me now is, CNN Political Commentator, Spectrum News Political Anchor, and the Host of “You Decide” podcast, Errol Louis. Are all the political pundits saying, “Wow, that’s nothing?” (LAUGHS) I don’t think they are. ERROL LOUIS, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, HOST, “YOU DECIDE” PODCAST, POLITICAL ANCHOR, SPECTRUM NEWS: I think I’m a political pundit. And I would say it is not nothing. It is very much something. He’s in a lot of legal trouble. COLLINS: Yes, I mean, because we just learned, yesterday, that the grand jury that indicted him, in Miami, is actually still investigating the documents case. We don’t know what it means, or if anyone else is going to be charged. But they’re very much still looking into this. LOUIS: That’s right. They could either be looking for evidence, of new charges, in which case, you could see a superseding indictment, in which case, he’ll be facing more charges. Or they could just be trying to button up the case, by getting more testimony, more evidence, more witnesses. And that’s not good for Donald Trump either. So, one way or another? He can say whatever he wants. He’s free, as a defendant, to sort of say, “There’s nothing to this. It’s all political hoax,” and so forth. But the actions of this prosecutor do not suggest that they’re done. It doesn’t suggest that there’s nothing there. And in fact, it suggests that he’s going to have to really sort of coordinate this, with his campaign, because there may be some really bad news, coming for him, down the road.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com