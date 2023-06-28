WATCH: Is This Fox News Segment Where Trump Got His ‘Bravado’ Classified Docs Excuse From?

Ex-President Donald Trump’s claim that his caught-on-tape military secrets chatter was mere “bravado” may have had its genesis in a Fox News segment — specifically his former favorite morning show.

Trump and his inner circle have been reeling since CNN posted the actual audio of a July 2021 meeting that the network first reported in May — the now-infamous tape on which Trump discusses secret military information and admits he doesn’t have the power to declassify it.

The audio leaves little doubt that Trump was representing to others that he was waving sensitive papers around at that meeting, which he now claims was mere “bravado” for his guests.

On the June 20 edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade and Fox legal analyst Jonathan Turley shot the breeze over Trump’s interview with Bret Baier, and Turley offered a summation that might sound familiar:

BRIAN KILMEADE: Jonathan. But if they ask somebody in that room, what did Donald Trump show you on that audiotape? Because it seems like he was saying, I have this document and it’s top secret. Normally, I could declassify it if I was president, but I’m not president. Now, he says it was newspaper articles. Does it, will they go up to the people there and say, what did he show you? JONATHAN TURLEY: I think so. I mean, they can call those witnesses. And Bret sort of pushed him on this and said, look, these are your words. You don’t exactly come off as saying, here’s a bunch of news clippings. I mean, it sounds like you’re holding the document. But, you know, Trump can simply say that was bravado. It’s the government’s burden to show that this document existed. But this was an absolutely riveting interview. From a legal standpoint, I just don’t have any precedent to point to of someone coming out in this detail with a pending indictment. BRIAN KILMEADE: Right. Every time we talk about President Trump, you always say there’s a precedent made. He actually does the interviews anywhere any time and and answers all your questions. It’s bizarre. It’s it’s it’s enticing too.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

