CNN has fired “three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated,” announced network president Jeff Zucker in a memo to employees, in violation of CNN’s policy that requires employees to be vaccinated in order to return to work in person.

The New York Times’s Michael Grynbaum first reported this news on Thursday.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on this,” said Zucker.

Zucker also said that employees need to be vaccinated “to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not.”

Zucker added that CNN, which is part of WarnerMedia, will likely require proof of vaccination.

In his memo, Zucker also announced that CNN has postponed its return to the office from Sept. 7 to mid-October.

Below is the memo, obtained by Mediaite.

August 5, 2021

Over the course of the past week, there has been a lot of discussion and updates regarding COVID, so I thought it would make sense to reach out and share our most current thinking.

First and foremost, something I know is on a lot of your minds: our official return to the office. We have decided to postpone the September 7 return date in the United States. This was not an easy decision, and there is much to consider. The bottom line is that, based on the information that is available today, and what experts expect to evolve with the virus in the weeks ahead, September 7 no longer feels appropriate. We always said that we would be flexible with our decisions on all of this – as evidenced by the recent change to the Atlanta date. This is another example of that. As new information is made available, we are constantly evaluating our decisions.

As of today, we are expecting and planning on a return date in early to mid-October. But, given the uncertainty that exists today, we are reluctant to put a specific date on it. We will evaluate in the coming weeks, and I promise that we will give you at least 30 days notice for any return. For the sake of your planning, early to mid-October seems reasonable at this point.

In the meantime, most of our domestic locations remain open on a voluntary basis for employees who are fully vaccinated (two weeks past their last shot). And we encourage all of you who are ready to return to do so. If you were planning to return in September, and are still comfortable doing so, we look forward to seeing you. In fact, on the news side, a little more than a third of our domestic employees are already back. Locations outside the US are being handled on a local basis and all of you have heard from management on those plans. As a reminder, EVERYONE from news, sports and studios who comes in now and going forward must be vaccinated. We have been clear about this for months, so there should be no confusion.

Thus far, we have left proof of vaccination to an honor system. While we have asked for attestation to your status via Passcard, it has not been mandatory to produce a vaccine card. In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this. You need to be vaccinated to come to the office. And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period. We expect that in the weeks ahead, showing proof of vaccination may become a formal part of the WarnerMedia Passcard process. Regardless, our expectations remain in place.

There have also been some changes to masking policies in recent weeks. As of today, masks are required in our Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Atlanta workspaces. This means that unless you are eating, drinking, or in an enclosed private space with the door shut, you need to wear a mask indoors regardless of your vaccination status. Local guidance in New York was only a recommendation for masking, therefore we are not mandating it. But it goes without saying that even in places that we don’t mandate it, anyone who wants to wear a mask should absolutely do so. These decisions can be very personal for people – no two situations are the same. Everyone should do what feels most comfortable for them, without any fear of retaliation or judgment from co-workers.

I think it is fair to say that we are all feeling a mix of anticipation, anxiety, frustration, confusion, and exasperation. All of that is to be expected. We all have decisions to make that impact so many aspects of our lives. I get it. If nothing else, the resilience and perseverance you all have shown for 18 months now needs to continue a little bit longer. But we will get there. Continue to take care of yourselves and each other. And I will share more updates just as soon as we have them.

Jeff