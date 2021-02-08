A CNN photojournalist has written a piece detailing his harrowing experience on January 6th during the Capitol riots.

Many lawmakers have come forward talking about their experiences when the mob stormed the Capitol. On Monday Joshua Replogle shared what it was like from the perspective of a journalist closely covering it.

Replogle’s piece, titled “Is this how I die?”, likens what he witnessed and felt firsthand to the accounts he’s heard from shooting survivors he has interviewed, especially the Parkland students.

He describes huddling with others in an office and “hiding from the source of the roar filtering through the walls… the voices of thousands who want to hurt me.”

Replogle goes point-by-point through how the day started with him and his producer doing their jobs to the moment they realized they had to get moving for their own safety:

My producer is pacing and swearing. My best guess: She’s torn between the increasing danger and attempting to organize reporting. My focus is outside. The roar builds. “Josh?… Josh! … JOSH!” My producer pleads with me, she peers around the corner. “What?” I have the shot. I don’t understand. “Josh! Run! NOW!” Is this happening? I freeze for what seems like an eternity. I grab my camera off the window and sprint toward her voice. Tunnel vision. It’s quiet. I can feel my Nikes grip the old carpet as I round the corner. I see a man at the end of the hall waving me in a door. Jolt, click. We’re locked inside.

Replogle describes all the horrible thoughts that went through his mind before police came to escort them out, and says, “I felt the fear so many have tried to explain to me.”

You can read the full piece here.

