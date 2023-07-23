CNN Reporter Notes ‘Trump Appointee’ Cannon Set Trial Date ‘A Lot Later Than’ Jack Smith Wanted

CNN reporter Marshall Cohen noted that while ex-President Donald Trump didn’t get the delay he wanted, “Trump appointee” Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial date “a lot later than what Special Counsel Jack Smith wanted.”

On Friday morning, Cannon ruled on the trial date, setting the trial date for May 20, 2024 — frustrating Trump’s effort to push it back until after the election.

On Saturday’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta, Cohen and anchor Jim Acosta pointed out that the date is later than Smith wanted, and provides little room for addition delays:

ACOSTA: And in the classified documents case, the judge, in this case, Judge Aileen Cannon, set the trial date for May 20, 2024. Assuming that it happens on that date. And of course, it could slip beyond that, that will be in the thick, or actually it will be sort of after the presidential Republican primary elections have kind of wrapped up. Trump could have this thing wrapped up with the primary process before this trial even starts. COHEN: He could. He may be the presumptive nominee by the time this trial kicks off. If the trial schedule means it is not going to get earlier, it might go later. ACOSTA: Yes. COHEN: But yes, if it holds, he might be the presumptive nominee. At that point in time in 2016, he already was. Everyone else had dropped out. But this decision from Judge Cannon who is a Trump appointee, you know, she did not give Trump everything he wanted here. He asked for — frankly, he asked her not even to put a date on the calendar yet. And if you really, really had to, make it in 2025. She did not go there. She put it in May ’24, but it’s a lot later than what Special Counsel Jack Smith wanted. He wanted this trial to take place in December of this year. Presumably, there would have been a verdict before the end of the year, before anyone cast a ballot because of course, Jim, the Iowa caucuses are in January. ACOSTA: Yes. Coming very soon. All right, Marshall Cohen, thank you very much.

Watch above via CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta.

