CNN RIPPED on Twitter for Reporting Trump-Inspired Terrorist Had ‘Personal’ Issues

By Tommy ChristopherAug 20th, 2021, 8:13 am
 

CNN faced backlash online after they reported on the Library of Congress attempted bombing suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry’s “personal” issues and their effect on motivating his actions.

Roseberry was arrested Thursday after a standoff in which he threatened to detonate explosives unless President Joe Biden resigned, and former President Donald Trump replaced him.

After the suspect was arrested, CNN reported on U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger’s press conference, at which the suspect’s motivations were not discussed, but CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild offered one.

“The chief, shortly after you made that statement, also said that his understanding was that the suspect had been dealing with a lot of personal trauma, perhaps death in his family, deaths from people who are close with him, there were personal, I guess I would say personal burdens weighing on him in this moment, as you might expect from someone who is desperate enough to drive up onto the sidewalk outside of the library of Congress and say that they have an explosive device,” Wild said, making no mention of the clear demands the suspect live-streamed during the standoff.

Twitter users seized on the moment to mock CNN and to point out the disparate treatment that white suspects receive.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: