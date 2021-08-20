CNN RIPPED on Twitter for Reporting Trump-Inspired Terrorist Had ‘Personal’ Issues

CNN faced backlash online after they reported on the Library of Congress attempted bombing suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry’s “personal” issues and their effect on motivating his actions.

Roseberry was arrested Thursday after a standoff in which he threatened to detonate explosives unless President Joe Biden resigned, and former President Donald Trump replaced him.

After the suspect was arrested, CNN reported on U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger’s press conference, at which the suspect’s motivations were not discussed, but CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild offered one.

“The chief, shortly after you made that statement, also said that his understanding was that the suspect had been dealing with a lot of personal trauma, perhaps death in his family, deaths from people who are close with him, there were personal, I guess I would say personal burdens weighing on him in this moment, as you might expect from someone who is desperate enough to drive up onto the sidewalk outside of the library of Congress and say that they have an explosive device,” Wild said, making no mention of the clear demands the suspect live-streamed during the standoff.

Twitter users seized on the moment to mock CNN and to point out the disparate treatment that white suspects receive.

CNN reporting that Trump MAGA bomber today in DC was dealing with “personal” issues hmmm — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 19, 2021

Every terrorist has personal issues. They often resolve them with terrorism. https://t.co/5Mx4W3vt3g — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 19, 2021

Why are government officials giving hall passes constantly to terrorists ? — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 19, 2021

Who the hell is NOT dealing with personal issues? Just most of us don’t, you know, bomb places. We just eat too much fast food or sheet cake. If everyone with personal issues bombed places.. #MAGATerrorists https://t.co/DpgAJmSMF8 — Christopher Reeves (@tmservo433) August 19, 2021

Ahhh, right on schedule. The white domestic terrorist, was just mentally unstable, and having “personal issues.” How deliciously on brand for MSM. https://t.co/siFyLi9aDC — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) August 19, 2021

Do those personal issues involve him being white? Did they buy him Burger King? https://t.co/g77xUaW0B8 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 19, 2021

It’s ok, though, because that #whiteprivilege member of #TrumpIsATraitor‘s #MAGATerrorists had “personal” issues so, you know, release him into the custody of mommy and daddy https://t.co/gs0icpAqMN — Emily Kay (@golfexaminer) August 20, 2021

Oh well, white people get a blanket pass on terrorism if they have a bad day. https://t.co/d5UE93aQi8 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) August 19, 2021

