Floyd Ray Roseberry Arrested After Claiming to Have Bombs During Long Standoff with Police

Floyd Ray Roseberry was arrested on Thursday outside the Library of Congress after an hours long standoff with police. The 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina had remained in his pickup truck and demanded to speak with President Joe Biden.

During surreal now-deleted livestreams he posted on Facebook, Roseberry said, “The revolution is on,” and “I’m ready to die for the cause.”

Roseberry claimed to be in possession of several bombs that could take out “two and a half city blocks,” saying he had gunpowder, ammonium nitrate, and shrapnel in his truck.

The incident prompted the evacuation of evacuation of nearby buildings including the Library of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Cannon House Office Building.

He also said, cryptically, “The south’s here. There’s five of us spreading all across your little DC part here.”

Roseberry demanded that Biden resign as president and that Donald Trump take his place. The bizarre demand occurred during a month when, according to a wild conspiracy theory, Trump is supposed to be reinstalled as president. By this account, the 45th president was to be reinstated on August 13.

Eventually, Roseberry surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody by U.S. Capitol Police. The standoff lasted about five hours, according to police.

