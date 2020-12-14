CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward confronted Russian agent Oleg Tayakin over his alleged involvement in the attempted killing of Alexey Navalny, showing up at his apartment building in Moscow to get answers.

“Back in Moscow, we went in search for the FSB’s toxins team,” CNN’s chief international correspondent said in the segment, referring to Russia’s intelligence service. Tayakin, is believed to be a senior member of the FSB’s poisoning squad.

“So, we are here now at one of the home of one of the FSB team and we’re going to see if he has anything to say to us,” she continued.

Tayakin opened his door, and Ward began to speak to him in Russian, confirming his name before stating she is with CNN.

“My name is Clarissa Ward, I work for CNN, can I ask you a couple of questions?” she stated, after asking the same in Russian. As Tayakin saw the camera, he hid behind the door.

“Was it your team that poisoned Navalny?” the CNN correspondent continued, asking first in Russian, then in English. As soon as she asked the question in Russian, the agent shut his door closed.

Watch above, via CNN (the relevant part comes in at the 6:26 mark).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]