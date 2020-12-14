A Bellingcat investigation into the attempted killing of Alexey Navalny revealed a stunning new element of the scandal: Russia tried to off the politician with a poisoned Negroni.

It all began when Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ordered a Bloody Mary at the Xander Hotel with his team in Tomsk, Russia. The bartender, however, claimed that they did not have the needed ingredients and suggested a Negroni instead.

An already questionable suggestion considering the two drinks have essentially nothing in common, but Navalny accepted the suggestion anyway.

Luckily for the Kremlin critic, the bartender must have botched the drink’s crucial ratio, as Navalny labeled the cocktail “the most disgusting thing I’ve had in my life” — and could only manage to have one sip.

“About 15 minutes later he left the party and headed for his room,” the investigation read, later noting that the politician did not fall ill until he was on a plane leaving Moscow the next day.

It’s unclear if Navalny thought the drink tasted so horrible because of its classic elements or due to the killer secret ingredient, but either way, his rejection of the cocktail saved his life.

Prior to the investigation, Kira Yarmysh, the politician’s spokeswoman, said in a tweet that Navalny was likely poisoned by something mixed into his tea considering it was the only thing he drank before collapsing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]