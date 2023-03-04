CNN’s Daniel Dale Knocks Down Whopping 13 False Claims About Biden Trump And More From CPAC

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale did his thing, debunking 13 different false or misleading claims that emanated from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

The annual conservative gathering kept Dale extremely busy on just the first day of the weekend-long conference, as he evaluated claims from Marjorie Taylor Greene, Steve Bannon, Rep. Jim Jordan, and many, many more.

Dale’s introduction pretty much says it all:

members of Congress, former government officials and conservative personalities who spoke at the conference on Thursday and Friday made false claims about a variety of topics. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio uttered two false claims about President Joe Biden. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia repeated a debunked claim about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama used two inaccurate statistics as he lamented the state of the country. Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon repeated his regular lie about the 2020 election having been stolen from Trump, this time baselesly blaming Fox for Trump’s defeat. Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida incorrectly said a former Obama administration official had encouraged people to harass Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina inaccurately claimed Biden had laughed at a grieving mother and inaccurately insinuated that the FBI tipped off the media to its search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Two other speakers, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka, inflated the number of deaths from fentanyl.

He then took apart claims on the following subjects:

Zelensky’s remark about American ‘sons and daughters’

Fox and the 2020 election

Biden’s attempted deportation pause

The media and the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Two-parent households

The literacy of high school graduates

Biden’s speech on threats to democracy

The Biden administration, gas stoves and electric vehicles

Biden’s laugh

An exchange about Justice Brett Kavanaugh

The Trump-era economy

Unemployment under Trump

Fentanyl deaths

The claims received ratings ranging from “False” to “This is nonsense” from Dale. Read the full fact-check here.

