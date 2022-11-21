CNN’s Executive VP of Programming is Leaving the Network as Layoffs Loom

CNN programming director Michael Bass is leaving the network at the end of the year after almost a decade in his current role, network CEO Chris Licht announced on Monday.

Licht thanked Bass for his contributions to the network’s lineup in a memo to employees about his coming exit.

“Throughout his nearly decade-long run at this organization, Michael has demonstrated incredible leadership and perseverance,” Licht said. “He has been a steady hand during some of the most turbulent times this network has faced.”

“Along with a brilliant and courageous team, Michael kept CNN live and on air as COVID-19 shut the world down,” Licht added

According to CNN’s website, Bass wore many hats throughout his tenure:

Michael Bass is CNN’s Executive Vice President of programming. In this role, he oversees all New York- and Atlanta-based live programs, including mornings, dayside, prime time, and weekends. In addition, he manages network-wide booking, sponsored content and special projects, “CNN Heroes” and in-house original documentaries. Bass is based in New York.

Bass joined CNN after a four-year stint at ABC News. Before that, he worked for both CBS News and NBC News.

His exit from the company was said to have been voluntary and it is unclear who will replace him. CNN has undergone dramatic changes in programming in recent months.

Hosts Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, and Anderson Cooper are all back in their pre-midterm election time slots after a temporary shakeup. Don Lemon has joined the morning team while the network has yet to replace Chris Cuomo 11 months after he was axed.

Alisyn Camerota anchors the 11 p.m. ET hour with Laura Coates.

The exit of Bass comes amid reporting of company-wide layoffs that are set to begin in the coming weeks.

