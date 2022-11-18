‘WE’RE HIRING!’ NewsNation Targets CNN Staff Facing Looming Layoffs With Giant Billboard Near Atlanta HQ

CNN has had multiple shake-ups over the last year as ownership and management changed, on air faces moved around or moved out, and the focus shifted from the Trump years. Part of the tumult has been layoffs, and the specter of more layoffs to come. And NewsNation has an idea of where some of the folks can go.

NewsNation is already home to former CNN stars Chris Cuomo and Ashleigh Banfield, and the competitor network is ready to add to that growth as CNN’s ranks shrink along with its ratings.

Publicly ready, with a huge billboard conveniently located near CNN’s Atlanta HQ featuring the two former CNN’ers and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.

“WE’RE HIRING!” reads the billboard headline, over the logo and the tagline “America’s Fastest-Growing Cable News Network.” The only more direct jab would be if they’d italicized WE’RE.

Chicago-based NewsNation‘s journalists include not only departed or downsized CNN faces, but folks like former Fox News anchor Leland Vittert and ABC News correspondent Adrienne Bankert.

Putting the huge 15 x 70 foot billboard right in CNN’s backyard can’t be just about the hiring, of course. It’s smart marketing and a signal to the disaffected American TV viewers who consistently give the mainstream media poor marks in polling. The signal and image the network is cultivating is that NewsNation is different than the networks people have grown to mistrust.

Is hiring people from those networks a good way to show you’re not the same as them? It may seem incongruous at first glance, but the answer is yes. Some of the best journalism in America happens after a change of venue, mission, or management, believe me.

It’s a good strategy. Maybe NewsNation should target former Twitter employees next.

