CNN host Fareed Zakaria confronted President Joe Biden about whether he should step aside in the 2024 election due to concerns over his age. But before broaching the awkward topic, the CNN host set up his question in highly deferential fashion.

In an interview on Fareed Zakaria GPS which aired Sunday, the CNN host very tenuously waded into the waters when bringing up the president’s age.

“Mr. President, you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, ‘Just watch me,'” Zakaria said to the 80-year-old Biden. “And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed, and they think you’ve been a great president. You’ve brought the economy back. You’ve restored relations with the world.”

Zakaria would seem to be dramatically overstating the case when he says “a lot of people” believe Biden is a “great president.” An ABC News/Washington Post survey in early May found only 18 percent of Americans “strongly approve” of the job Biden is doing as president. And overall, Biden’s approval rating has hovered around 40 percent.

After the genial set-up to his question, Zakaria asked the president about the prospect of his not running in 2024.

“But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton,” Zakaria said. “Why are they wrong?”

The president said that he doesn’t consider that school of thought “right or wrong,” but argued that his experience and knowledge merits another term.

“I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom,” Biden replied. “I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world.”

Biden added, “I think we have enormous opportunities. And I think I just want to finish the job. And I think we can do that in the next six years.”

Zakaria did not follow up, and instead wrapped the interview — saying, “Mr. President, it’s been an honor,” before the two proceeded to shake hands.

