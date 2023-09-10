CNN’s Jake Tapper Flat-Out Asks How GOP Can Be Credible on Law and Order When Trump ‘Faces 91 Felony Counts?’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper flat-out asked presidential candidate and ex-Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley how Republicans can be credible on law and order if they nominate ex-President Donald Trump — who “is facing 91 felony counts.”

The former South Carolina governor and ex-UN ambassador under Trump was a guest on Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, during which Tapper asked her about her party’s claim to the law and order mantra when they’re well on their way to nominating an accused felon:

JAKE TAPPER: Can the Republican Party credibly claim to be a law and order party with a nominee who is facing 91 felony counts? NIKKI HALEY: Well, Jake, I’ll tell you this. I was at the United Nations and I saw many countries who would say someone was a criminal before they were tried. This is America. We don’t do that. You’re not convicted until you’ve had the opportunity to defend yourself. So let’s let Donald Trump defend himself. Let’s see what happens. And if he is convicted, then the American people will deal with it then. But let’s let’s have the blessings that we have in America, which is everybody is innocent until proven guilty. Let’s let the evidence play out. Let’s let the lawyers do their thing and let’s see what Donald Trump does and then we can make a decision. But I have faith in the American people. I trust them. And I trust what will happen will be the right thing for our country.

Trump is under indictment on 34 felony counts in New York, 37 counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act plus a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump (one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts), another Smith indictment for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the newest indictment of Trump in Georgia on 13 counts related to election crimes.

