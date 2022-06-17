CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Gushes Over ‘Courage’ of Mike Pence During Jan. 6 Riot: ‘That Was Like a Harrison Ford Movie!’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin gushed about the “courage” of then-Vice President Mike Pence during the January 6 attack, comparing the besieged veep to a Harrison Ford movie character.

As a matter of fact, Toobin was so impressed with the revelations about Pence during Thursday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, he couldn’t stop comparing Pence to the Indiana Jones star — although Toobin likely had a film like Air Force One in mind.

First, he rolled the take out on Twitter as the hearing was going on, telling his quarter of a million followers “I never thought of Mike Pence as a Harrison Ford type, but he sure sounded like one in the description of the hearing today.”

I never thought of Mike Pence as a Harrison Ford type, but he sure sounded like one in the description of the hearing today. #January6thHearings — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 16, 2022

And during a panel segment following Thursday’s hearing, Toobin elaborated:

Well, he put Mike Pence in tremendous danger. I got to say, this was more like a Harrison Ford movie than a congressional hearing. I mean, the idea of Mike Pence, as his staff, gets into cars, Pence says we’re not leaving here, we are going to stay, and I’m going to do my constitutional duty as vice president of the United States. Get out of the cars, get back into the Capitol. I mean, that’s a very moving scene, and good for Mike Pence. And, you know, to see those pictures of him at this loading dock, wherever that was — I mean, this was a moment in American history that could have gone either way. I mean, I think that’s, you know, so reinforced. I mean, there could have been a lot more deaths. There could have been a constitutional crisis. It was bad enough as it was. But it could have been a lot worse. And Mike Pence deserves a lot of credit for the resolution was as good, if that’s the word, as it turned out to be.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, Toobin ticked through evidence he says puts former President Trump in legal jeopardy, and again employed the Ford simile to praise Pence:

I never really associated Mike Pence with Harrison Ford, but that was like a Harrison Ford movie. They were a lot, like what we heard, you know, at the at this incredibly tense moment when the rioters are coming after him and the Secret Service puts all of his staff into the limos and says, we’re getting the hell out of here because it’s too dangerous. Pence says, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying here. I’m doing my constitutional duty. Despite what my boss, the president, said.” It was an act of real courage on the part of Mike Pence, and there was real danger there. And I just think that is worth taking note of because, you know, as bad as this situation was, it would have been worse but for Mike Pence’s courage.

Watch above via CNN.

