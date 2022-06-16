WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

The January 6 Committee will proceed Thursday with its third day of hearings on former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The proceeding follows the postponement of Wednesday’s hearing because of a reported combination of scheduling conflicts, production issues, and the committee’s need for more time to prepare its findings. The hearing is expected to feature two in-person witnesses: Greg Jacob, who served as counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, and J. Michael Luttig, a retired judge and informal Pence adviser.

The hearings so far have focused on Trump’s gleeful incitement of his mob of supporters who violently assaulted the U.S. Capitol, plus the case that the former president knew he was lying with his “stolen” election claims while his top advisors told him that he had lost. Today’s hearing is expected to again focus on Trump’s role in inciting an insurrection, specifically his attempts to pressure Pence into halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes on January 6.

A statement from Luttig has been picked up by the media, and it indicates the former judge will accuse Trump of carrying out a “treacherous” plan to “steal America’s democracy” that day.

“It was the final fateful day for the execution of a well-developed plan by the former president to overturn the 2020 presidential election at any cost, so that he could cling to power that the American People had decided to confer upon his successor,” Luttig wrote. “Knowing full well that he had lost the 2020 presidential election, the former president and his allies and supporters falsely claimed and proclaimed to the nation that he had won the election, and then he and they set about to overturn the election that he and they knew the former president had lost. The treacherous plan was no less ambitious than to steal America’s democracy.”

Watch above, via Associated Press.

