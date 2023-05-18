CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Biden Spox About Trump Town Hall Comments – Without Naming Trump

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby about ex-President Donald Trump’s comments at a CNN town hall — but did not name Trump.

Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire last week, during which Trump repeatedly refused to say which side he hopes wins the war in Ukraine, even as Collins repeatedly pressed him on the point.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Collins asked Kirby for his thoughts on the comments, but didn’t use Trump’s name — referring to him as “the former president and Republican frontrunner.”

Kirby responded by not addressing Trump’s comments — except by giving a lengthy response contrasting President Joe Biden’s views on the war:

COLLINS: Just one question on Ukraine before we have another topic for you, John. I know that you are representing the White House right now and you have to be careful about political comments that you can make, but what was your reaction when you heard the former president and Republican frontrunner last week saying that he couldn’t say if he wanted Ukraine to win this war? KIRBY: Well, you’re right, Kaitlan. I am not at liberty to get into talking about politics here from the National Security Council, and I certainly won’t get into talk about comments made on campaign trails and in an election season. All I can tell you is that President Biden has been very clear that we want Ukraine to succeed. We want to see them win. We want to see Ukraine whole and free, and prosperous, and fully independent, and that’s what we’re focused on. In fact, as I said earlier, that’s going to be a key topic of discussion here in Japan with the G7 leaders to make sure that we’re all still pulling on the same set of oars. We’re getting Ukraine what they need and we’re getting it to them as fast as they — as they need it and can use it because we know that these weeks and months ahead — they’re going to be critical. The weather is getting better. We can expect that the Russians are going to want to go on the offense. It’s likely that the Ukrainians are also going to want to take to — take to the field and go on the offense. We’ve got to make sure that they’re ready for all of that. That they have all the capabilities, training, and tools that they need to be successful. That’s what we’re focused on.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

