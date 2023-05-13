Reporter Asks Biden Spox If Trump’s Bombshell CNN Town Hall Comments ‘Alarmed’ Allies Around World
Biden NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby was asked if ex-President Donald Trump’s comments at a CNN town hall caused “alarm” among U.S. allies around the world.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night that devolved into a chaotic spectacle of attacks, falsehoods, and abuse that sparked a barrage of criticism and recriminations at the network.
In one of the more stunning exchanges, Trump repeatedly refused to say which side he hopes wins the war in Ukraine:
COLLINS: Do you want Ukraine to win this war?
TRUMP: I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people and breaking down–
COLLINS: What do you — can I just follow up on that? You said you don’t think in terms–
TRUMP: But one of the things you have to do–
COLLINS: — of winning and losing–
TRUMP: — you have to get the — you have to get Europe–
COLLINS: Mr. President, can I just follow up on that? Because that’s a really important statement that you just made there.
TRUMP: Excuse me, let me just follow up.
COLLINS: Can you say if you want Ukraine or Russia to win this war?
TRUMP: I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.
TRUMP: And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours. I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.
COLLINS: But you won’t say that you want Ukraine to win. You said when you were in–
TRUMP: You know what I’ll say? I’ll say this.
COLLINS: — in office–
TRUMP: I want Europe to put up more money. Because they’re in for 20 billion, we’re in for 170. And they should be–
COLLINS: But that’s not an answer about who should win the war.
Kirby held a Zoom briefing with White House reporters Friday afternoon, during which Associated Press White House Correspondent Aamer Madhani asked Kirby if he’s hasd any indication that Trump’s comments alarmed allies:
AAMER MADHANI:Thanks. And just one other quick one, if you don’t mind. Ask former President Trump and say during his CNN town hall whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war. I was just wondering if the White House is hearing any alarm or even general reaction from allies about the U.S. commitment since the former president’s comments. Thank you.
JOHN KIRBY: I would just say the way I can put this, Aamer, is that. Every indication that we have every single day is that the international community, with some very few exceptions, exceptions that we’ve talked about for many months, stand solidly behind supporting Ukraine and continuing to support Ukraine as they, as they fight to defend themselves.
I mean, just a couple of weeks ago, as you know, there was another Ukraine contact defense, the Ukraine Defense contact group, where more than 50 nations continue to come together. Now I recognize that prior to the comments that you’re talking about.
] But I know of no conversations. I know of no indications and I know of no reservations by the vast majority of the international community to continue to support Ukraine over these last couple of days. And we’re we’re still committed to doing that.
I mean, again, I, I can’t I can’t speak specifically to comments of a political nature. I think you understand that. But I would just tell you, we’re focused on supporting. We’re going to stay focused on supporting Ukraine and we continue to see terrific support internationally for that.
Watch above via Mediaite.
