Reporter Asks Biden Spox If Trump’s Bombshell CNN Town Hall Comments ‘Alarmed’ Allies Around World

Biden NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby was asked if ex-President Donald Trump’s comments at a CNN town hall caused “alarm” among U.S. allies around the world.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night that devolved into a chaotic spectacle of attacks, falsehoods, and abuse that sparked a barrage of criticism and recriminations at the network.

In one of the more stunning exchanges, Trump repeatedly refused to say which side he hopes wins the war in Ukraine:

COLLINS: Do you want Ukraine to win this war?

TRUMP: I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people and breaking down–

COLLINS: What do you — can I just follow up on that? You said you don’t think in terms–

TRUMP: But one of the things you have to do–

COLLINS: — of winning and losing–

TRUMP: — you have to get the — you have to get Europe–

COLLINS: Mr. President, can I just follow up on that? Because that’s a really important statement that you just made there.

TRUMP: Excuse me, let me just follow up.

COLLINS: Can you say if you want Ukraine or Russia to win this war?

TRUMP: I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.

TRUMP: And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours. I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.

COLLINS: But you won’t say that you want Ukraine to win. You said when you were in–

TRUMP: You know what I’ll say? I’ll say this.

COLLINS: — in office–

TRUMP: I want Europe to put up more money. Because they’re in for 20 billion, we’re in for 170. And they should be–

COLLINS: But that’s not an answer about who should win the war.