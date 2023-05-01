JUST IN: Trump to Return to CNN, For a Town Hall Hosted By Kaitlan Collins

CNN announced that host Kaitlan Collins will moderate a town hall with former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire next week.

The network made the announcement Monday that Collins, co-host of CNN This Morning, will moderate the May 10 event at St. Ansalm College in Goffstown. CNN said “the former president will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.”

CNN said in a statement:

CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.

The major interview marks Trump’s first appearance on CNN in some time. As president, Trump turned performative hatred of CNN into a sport, and his supporters followed. One even sent pipe bombs to the headquarters of the news network Trump labeled “fake news” and “the enemy of the people.”

Collins served as a White House reporter for CNN during Trump’s presidency. In 2021, she was promoted to chief White House correspondent, taking over for Jim Acosta, and was known for her tough questioning of subjects. Last year she was tapped by CNN CEO Chris Licht to host the morning show.

