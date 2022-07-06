CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Elected to Serve as WHCA President

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins will serve as the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association in 2024 after she was elected to a three-year term on its board Wednesday.

The WHCA Twitter account congratulated the network’s chief White House correspondent on the feat, which she accomplished in her fifth year with CNN at age 30.

Congratulations to @kaitlancollins elected today to a three-year term on the #WHCA Board and to serve as WHCA President in the third year, 2024-2025.

For more, https://t.co/8ptQ82UW1l — WHCA (@whca) July 6, 2022

Collins was elected to lead the association, besting Francesca Chambers of USA Today by a vote of 240 – 201. The Alabama native was congratulated by many of her peers in media and in the White House press corps.

get ittt — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) July 6, 2022

Hell yeah. Congrats to newly elected 2024-2025 WHCA President @kaitlancollins! — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 6, 2022

Madame President — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) July 6, 2022

Also, outgoing @whca president @stevenportnoy tells me, this is the first time our organization will be led three years in a row by female presidents. I’m up next. Then @KellyO and @kaitlancollins. https://t.co/Bdsq1g5eXM — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 6, 2022

Collins left the conservative Daily Caller in 2017 to join CNN. She quickly became a prominent face in the White House briefing room during the term of former President Donald Trump.

