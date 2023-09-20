CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Pushes GOP Rep On Biden Impeachment — Repeatedly Cuts In To Note ‘No Evidence’ Against Prez

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pushed hard at Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) over the effort to impeach President Joe Biden — repeatedly cutting in to note there’s “not evidence to back it up” — even according to McCaul’s own past statements.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced last week that he was calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry without a vote of the full House, and on Tuesday the first hearing in that inquiry was announced for September 28.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins interviewed McCaul on a variety of topics, but concluded by challenging him over the impeachment inquiry and his own admission that “We don’t have the evidence now” to connect Biden’s foreign policy decisions as VP to any wrongdoing:

COLLINS: I want to follow up with you on something you said recently, about the impeachment inquiry that has just been launched, into President Biden.

This is what you said, for our viewers, who didn’t hear that.

MCCAUL: Yes.

MCCAUL: With respect to foreign policy decisions the President may have made, or Vice President, at that time, with respect to money coming in, to try to tie the two. We don’t have the evidence now. But we may find it later.

COLLINS: Congressman, are you acknowledging that you do not have the evidence, against President Biden? And if so, why pursue that impeachment inquiry? Why not just have the committees that were having these investigations continue to do so? Why take this next step, but there’s not evidence to back it up?

MCCAUL: Well, I think there is. And, I mean, I was the U.S. attorney. I think there’s enough — there’s predication, enough predication, to open an investigation, into that. And what do I mean? $20 million, in wire transfers, going to Hunter Biden, and possibly family members.

And it’s not just me. The judge, the federal judge, threw out the plea agreement, which is almost unprecedented, based upon the amicus brief, of the IRS tech — you know, the whistleblower, that talked about how his leads, to the family, were cut off, by higher levels, at the Justice Department.

That’s not supposed to happen, at Justice. And that’s why the federal judge did what she did. It’s also why Merrick Garland has now appointed Weiss, as a special prosecutor, to investigate this very —

COLLINS: But we haven’t seen anything tied directly to President Biden.

MCCAUL: — very issue.

COLLINS: That’s the issue, I think, that people have raised, with the inquiry. MCCAUL: Well it’s too early, in the investigation. I mean, the Justice Department has decided to open this investigation. The federal judge thinks it’s warranted.

COLLINS: But not into President Biden? That’s I’m not — Hunter Biden is separate from this. I’m saying any evidence directly tying it to President Biden, I mean, that’s the impeachment inquiry is into —

MCCAUL: Yes.

COLLINS: — President Biden, not Hunter Biden, obviously, as you know.

MCCAUL: Well, I worked at DOJ, for many years. I worked on the Johnny Chung case, where we had all this money coming from China, into shell corporations, and then laundered, to go into the President’s reelection.

This is nothing new, whether it be China or Russia, the money. I mean, when you got that kind of money going into shell corporations that have no legitimate purpose? That automatically raises an alarm, and a flag. And I think it warrants an investigation, not just by the Justice Department, at the behest of the federal judge, but also by the Congress.

COLLINS: Yes.

Still no direct evidence to President Biden. We will wait to see obviously if this finds that.