CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Repeatedly Torpedoes Trump Attorney Claims: ‘We Don’t Have Any Evidence’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly pushed back on Trump attorney Jim Trusty when he made unsubstantiated claims about the investigation of ex-President Donald Trump.

Trump himself broke the blockbuster news Thursday that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents under the Espionage Act, news that shook the political world.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Collins scored a major coup when she interviewed Trusty for the first time since news of the indictment broke.

The interview was contentious at times, with Trusty rattling off unsubstantiated claims that have been made against DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt by an attorney for Trump body man Walt Nauta. Collins repeatedly stepped in to note “we don’t have any evidence” for those claims:

COLLINS: What’s your theory? TRUSTY: Well, over the last 24 hours, it’s become public that members of the Department of Justice, led by Jay Bratt, who is a pivotal figure in this investigation — this is the guy who wanted to do a raid before they even had a subpoena out. He apparently, along with five other people in his presence from DOJ, extorted a very well-respected, very intelligent lawyer from Washington, D.C., saying, essentially, if you want this judgeship that’s on Joe Biden’s desk, you have to flip your guy to cooperate against the president of the United States. That should be a headline across the world. COLLINS: Do you — do you have evidence of that? I know that that’s been something that Republican allies of Trump have been saying, but do you have evidence that that happened? TRUSTY: Yes, this is — this is no political talker. This is something that was reported at the time by the attorney. It has been — it is basically sworn to by him. He’s written a letter that’s been submitted to a U.S. district court judge confirming it happened. And I think it’ll be really interesting to find out whether DOJ, whether the five people that sat in the room and watched that extortion have threads of text message or e-mails where they comment about that. So, we’re going to want some discovery about just how far-ranging this criminal activity was by a prosecutor. COLLINS: OK. TRUSTY: And think of the irony. Once again, you have got prosecutors saying, we’re going after this guy because of obstruction — that’s their theoretical distinction from Delaware — while they literally obstructed justice. They literally tampered with a witness in the fall of 2022. COLLINS: Well, Jim, OK, let’s — let’s get back to the indictment here. We don’t have any evidence of what you’re claiming there. I know that the legal team has been alleging prosecutorial… TRUSTY: Other than sworn testimony, right. COLLINS: That’s what you’re saying. I’m taking you at your word on that. We don’t have any evidence of that ourselves, I just want to note for our audience.

The interview ended with Collins and Trusty once again jousting about the allegations, with Collins noting “Yes, I do believe we need to get evidence on those allegations you are making.”

Watch above via Anderson Cooper 360.

