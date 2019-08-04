CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Delivers Somber Editorial on Gun Violence: ‘I Assume Not Much Will Happen’

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer ended his Sunday coverage of the mass shootings that gripped the nation this weekend with a solemn editorial on gun violence in the United States.

“During my travels around the world over the years — I’ve done a lot — the most frequently asked questions about the United States revolve around guns. Whether I’m in Europe, Middle East, Africa, people ask why it’s so easy to get a gun in the United States and why there are so many mass shootings,” Blitzer said.

“I’m sure people around the world are wondering, they are watching us right now, they are saying the same thing over and over again as we continue our special CNN coverage of El Paso and Dayton,” he continued.

In recent years, we have covered the murders over at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, 11 people killed. The Parkland, Florida school shooting, 17 people killed. The Sutherland Springs, Texas shooting, 25 people killed, including a pregnant mom with a newborn on the way. The mass murder in Las Vegas, 58 people killed. The Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, 49 people killed. In 2012, I covered the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut where 27 people were killed, including 20 little children.

“I simply assumed our leaders would take critical action to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But we have seen it happen and again and again,” he said,

“Despite the outrage all of us are feeling right now, I assume not much will happen at this time either. I hope I’m wrong,” Blitzer said, then signing off to let Anderson Cooper take over coverage at the top of the hour.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com