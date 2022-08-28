Vote Democrat in November, or you may never vote get to vote again.

That’s the warning from Colorado’s top election official. In an interview with The Guardian published Sunday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold argued that loyalists to former President Donald Trump could destroy American Democracy — should they win office this fall.

“What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people,” Griswold said.

Should Democrats not prevail in the upcoming midterms, “the country could lose the right to vote in less than three months,” she said.

Griswold herself is up for reelection in November. She is squaring off against a longtime local election official named Pam Anderson — who has spoken out against misinformation relating to the 2020 election and recently defeated extremist candidate Tina Peters in the state’s Republican primary. Anderson has pledged to keep politics out of election administration.

In addition to her role in Colorado, Griswold also chairs the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State. According to a count by Axios, 13 Democratic Secretaries of State are on the ballot this fall.

“We are trying to save democracy,” Griswold said.

