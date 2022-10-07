Conservative Anchor David Brody Asks Trump Spox To Just Riff on Claims FBI ‘May Have Planted Stuff’ During Mar-a-Lago

Real America’s Voice anchor David Brody invited Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington to just riff on claims that the FBI “may have planted stuff” during the raid on former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

Brody — once considered influential and mainstream enough to interview then-President Barack Obama — hosted Harrington on the most recent edition of the Real America’s Voice program The Water Cooler with David Brody.

He kicked things off by inviting Harrington to give her take on the utterly baseless claims of evidence-planting that Trump himself has circulated. Harrington, like Trump’s lawyers, declined to repeat the claim, instead deploying other false talking points:

DAVID BRODY: There’s a lot of folks out there that believe that the FBI at this point may have planted stuff there or just, what is your sense on on what, on the concerns you have about the raid specifically? LIZ HARRINGTON: Well, it’s just totally out of control. I mean, from what we’ve heard is they took 200,000 pages. So it sounds like they took everything they could find. I mean, this is clearly a general warrant, which is exactly why we have, you know, the Bill of Rights and the Fourth Amendment, which is a crucially important one, because the founders knew I mean, they experienced it. They experienced a tyrannical government. And this is why our nation was formed in the first place. For these cherished freedoms that come from God. So, I mean, the idea that you would have this out of control FBI and inJustice Department raiding not just the home of a former president, but your number one political adversary. I mean, everyone sees what’s going on here. This is what happens in Marxist communist nations. This is not what happens in the United States of America. And this is a politicized Justice Department that’s gotten more and more brazen. And they just don’t care anymore. They don’t care how ridiculous it is, how absolutely ludicrous. They have no evidence. They have nothing. But they’re just going to try to do it anyway. But the people see through it and they’re very upset by it. But they’re going to go out in the best way possible to combat this, which is at the ballot box, in record numbers on November 8, and get back our country because we cannot have this police state. They’re not just coming after President Trump. They’re coming after anybody who has free thought and stands in the way of this out-of-control regime. And the American people are not going to stand for it.

Instead of following up with Harrington over her failure to repeat Trump’s claims, Brody went in a different direction.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

