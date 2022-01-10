Conservatives Mock AOC Testing Positive for Covid After Trip to Florida: ‘The Virus Just Wants to Sleep With Her’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has confirmed that she tested positive for the coronavirus. That news drew a great deal of mockery and giddy celebration from her right-wing critics.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is triple vaccinated for Covid, released a statement through her office saying “she is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.”

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall,” the statement says, “and [she] encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s diagnosis comes shortly after her vacation to Florida, where she was spotted partying without a mask on. It was during her trip to Florida that the congresswoman made recent headlines by snapping at Republicans and accusing them of attacking her as a projection of their “deranged sexual frustrations” about her.

As word of Ocasio-Cortez’s positive Covid test got around, some conservatives offered hopes for her recovery:

Wishing @AOC and everyone with Covid a quick recovery. Get vaccinated. Get a booster. The real risk of Omicron are to unvaccinated and those vaccinated who have gone six months without a booster. Takes 10 minutes. Choose life. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 10, 2022

Get well, soon! BIDEN ADMIN: “duration of vaccine effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, reducing disease severity, reducing risk of death, and the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent disease transmission by those vaccinated are not currently known.” https://t.co/8R1UAs31Zb https://t.co/mq9XZzIBHn — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 9, 2022

However, many right-wingers took a less graceful approach, delighting in the news and taking the opportunity to mock Ocasio-Cortez over her comments:

AOC, who is doubled vaccinated and boosted, tests positive for covid. She’ll be perfectly fine because she’s young and healthy, but she was just too hot for covid to resist. https://t.co/0M8oMkPG9K — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2022

AOC only got covid because covid is obsessed with her boyfriend’s feet https://t.co/7Pd46Yt8nW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 10, 2022

AOC tested positive for COVID-19 because the virus just wants to sleep with her — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2022

COVID just couldn’t resist AOC. It’s not her fault she’s so attractive. — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) January 10, 2022

Ew why is covid so obsessed with AOC. Super creepy. https://t.co/iwxmMgARKE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 10, 2022

Why does the coronavirus want to date AOC? 🤔 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 10, 2022

AOC says she has COVID? …is this the same AOC who told us she was afraid of being raped and murdered when she was no where near where rioters were on January 6? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2022

Prayers to AOC. Suffice to say this is the first time she got a positive result from taking a test. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 10, 2022

I take no joy in anyone’s pain, suffering or sickness.

But when you’re crazed Commie elitist lunatic…c’mon man! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@AOC Tests Positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/AEspHdj222 @933KWTO @NewstalkSTL

I guess it just wants to date her… — #ThePeoplesSpeaker™️ (@SpeakerTimJones) January 10, 2022

Maybe AOC wouldn’t have caught COVID if she shut her mouth once in a whilehttps://t.co/4soJp4EBsK — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) January 10, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com