Conservatives Mock AOC Testing Positive for Covid After Trip to Florida: ‘The Virus Just Wants to Sleep With Her’

By Ken MeyerJan 10th, 2022, 8:11 am
 
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alex Wong, Getty Images

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has confirmed that she tested positive for the coronavirus. That news drew a great deal of mockery and giddy celebration from her right-wing critics.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is triple vaccinated for Covid, released a statement through her office saying “she is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home.”

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall,” the statement says, “and [she] encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s diagnosis comes shortly after her vacation to Florida, where she was spotted partying without a mask on. It was during her trip to Florida that the congresswoman made recent headlines by snapping at Republicans and accusing them of attacking her as a projection of their “deranged sexual frustrations” about her.

As word of Ocasio-Cortez’s positive Covid test got around, some conservatives offered hopes for her recovery:

However, many right-wingers took a less graceful approach, delighting in the news and taking the opportunity to mock Ocasio-Cortez over her comments:

