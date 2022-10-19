Conservatives Praise CNN for Hiring Gun Expert Stephen Gutowski as Contributor: ‘One of the Best Media Hiring Decisions in Years’

CNN announced an upcoming plan to expand their reporting on American gun violence, and they punctuated it by announcing they’re hiring Stephen Gutowski as a network contributor.

In a release Wednesday, the network announced “Guns in America” — a journalism unit they describe as dedicated to “tracking and unpacking all aspects of the complex and divisive issues surrounding guns and gun violence in the country.” The statement says the beat will be lead by guns and security correspondent Josh Campbell, but it will also feature reporting and analysis from Gutowski, Jennifer Mascia of The Trace, Abené Clayton from The Guardian.

Gutowski, who worked at the Washington Free Beacon and has written about firearms for a number of publications, confirmed the news in a blog he published on his gun and politics news website, The Reload.

I’m excited about the opportunity to work with many solid reporters and reach a new audience. I’ve long criticized how major media outlets have reported on firearms. A severe lack of knowledge about guns, gun owners, gun laws, and even gun politics is endemic throughout the industry. But I’ve also long been an advocate of engaging with other reporters to help foster a more informed media. I’ve contributed stories to outlets across the political spectrum. I’ve given advice to writers at every one of the top news outlets in the country and even taken many to the range for first-hand experience. So, I’m glad to get a chance to put that worldview into practice on a greater scale than ever before.

Gutowski insisted that no one at CNN is trying to influence his coverage, and political observers on all sides regard him as a credible voice on guns and their impact on American policy and culture. As such, a variety of conservative-leaning figures voiced their approval for the news on Twitter, with some adding that it bodes well for CNN President Chris Licht’s effort to have the network provide more balanced news coverage.

CNN hiring @StephenGutowski is one of the best media hiring decisions in years. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 19, 2022

Well, hey now…unexpectedly, CNN is suddenly credible on guns IF this guy is speaking. https://t.co/JpkLTXowDj — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 19, 2022

Smartest hire I can remember CNN making in my professional lifetime, bc it will change (for the better!) the reporting, and the culture and knowledge around that reporting, on an issue that badly needs it. And Stephen knows this subject even better than he knows place kicking. https://t.co/jq5oFVNCf9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 19, 2022

Congratulations!! Your voice is needed! — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 19, 2022

Good move by CNN. Only time will tell if they follow through, but they are taking real actions thus far to restore their credibility as a serious news network. https://t.co/yrUWYY8rYe — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 19, 2022

If – big if – CNN actually lets @StephenGutowski do the job, this is a fantastic hire that could point the way to a vast improvement in the network's coverage of gun issues. https://t.co/nxU9fyCBiV — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 19, 2022

This is an amazing hire by @CNN. Stephen is one of the most knowledgeable people in the world when it comes to firearms and gun laws. Great decision by all involved. https://t.co/BhFrJ8ycAb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2022

That's awesome. So happy for you, Steve. That's great news for you and for CNN's viewers. You'll bring a lot of serious, clear info on this issue. https://t.co/xeKXA09GC8 — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 19, 2022

WHOA. Congrats to @StephenGutowski and to CNN for choosing balance. It's so … unexpected. https://t.co/bGnxBbq5kS — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 19, 2022

